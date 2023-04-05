Webster Journal Wins Four Awards at MCMA

On April 1, members of The Journal received honors at the Missouri College Media Association Conference.

First Place in Investigative Reporting

“Students in distress: broken ceilings, shelves and stoves,” by Jordyn Grimes.

Second Place in Entertainment Review

“Smiling Friends is equal parts gruesome and wholesome,” by Sean Mullins.

Third Place in News Photography

“Trixie Mattel comes to Webster after fall 2021 cancellation,” by Vanessa Jones.

Honorable Mention in Sports Writing

“Liem Quang Le spreads his passion for chess through coaching,” by Kelly Bowen.

