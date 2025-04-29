Visas reinstated for international students

All 26 international students at Webster University who recently had their visas revoked and SEVIS records terminated have had their records fully restored, Chancellor Tim Keane announced today.

Earlier this month, 24 Webster students lost their visas, as well as had their records purged from the Student Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), a U.S. Department of Homeland Security database. Yesterday, the university also learned of two additional students impacted by the visa cancellations, according to director of public relations Patrick Giblin, bringing the total number of affected students to 26.

“Over the weekend, all impacted Webster international students had their SEVIS records fully restored, allowing them to maintain their status and continue their educational journeys without interruption,” Keane wrote in an email to the Webster community.

Keane adds Webster remains committed to supporting students and is continuing to monitor the situation closely, working individually with students, as needed.

