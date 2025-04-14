Sexual assault reported in Maria Hall, two in custody

A university-wide alert informed students of a sexual assault on campus early this morning.

Webster Groves Police took two suspects into custody several hours following the incident at Maria Hall. The campus is safe, according to university officials, who are working closely with Webster Groves Police. Access to the dormitory on Big Bend Boulevard continues to be limited until an active investigation is completed.

According to Webster’s director of public relations Patrick Giblin, the university is reviewing camera footage and door-lock information to see if any changes are needed to be made to security protocols. Webster’s public crime reports show that these incidents have decreased dramatically in the past few years. According to Giblin, this is due to the introduction and expansion of the door-lock policy, the increased number of on-campus security cameras, and the many other programs and services offered that increase safety and security on the campus.

Students in need of anonymous support are encouraged to contact counseling on campus for free appointments or call RAINN (Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network) for off-campus discussions.

Those wishing to file a report can message the Office of Civil Rights Compliance (Title IX). Further resources are available online under the Title IX website.

