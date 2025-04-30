Gabby’s great big adventure: Packing do’s and don’ts

The hardest part of studying abroad? Packing up my entire life into two suitcases.

Alright, Gabby, that’s dramatic.

But seriously, packing four months of outfits into two suitcases for an entire semester is difficult. After hours upon hours of TikTok research, three separate lists in my Notes app and one mom sitting with me while I packed, I feel confident I can share some of my best packing advice for studying abroad.

The Art of Squashing and Shoving

Light. Pack light.

That’s my very best piece of advice. You’ll purchase so many things when you arrive. I thrifted two different coats, the most unique skirts and countless souvenirs. About getting it all home … that’s a problem for another day.

The actual action of packing was a bit of a struggle, until I discovered packing cubes — a way to squish all of your clothes into one little cube. I got a set for Christmas and they made packing so much easier. Roll your clothing to save space and shove those clothes in those cubes — they hold way more than you think.

I didn’t personally forget any items, thank you TikTok for that one. My best advice for making sure you don’t leave anything behind is making a very detailed list. Start early, separate it into categories and revise. Almost like a research paper for school, and no, don’t procrastinate this like your final papers that I know are due soon.

If you want my full packing list, feel free to DM me on Instagram (@gabrielle.lindemann). If you want to ask me any questions about studying abroad, please reach out. I would love to chat with you and convince you to get on the plane if need be.

How to Be a Fashionista

Bring the basics. All my professional research — fellow study abroad girlies on TikTok — said to bring staple closet items you can mix and match: your favorite pairs of jeans, basic T-shirts and long sleeves, neutral color sweaters — you get the gist.

Do I miss my closet full of color, graphic tees and hippie pants? Absolutely. But this semester I looked more “European,” or at least, as European as a country gal from Washington, Missouri, can get.

If you have a favorite band shirt or crazy awesome pants that make you smile, bring them. Just because you’re consolidating doesn’t mean you have to change who you are.

Pack a variety of clothing. I thought Vienna would be cold all semester long, but I quickly realized I had approximately two short-sleeve shirts and zero shorts in sight. And sweating through my outfit in class? Not the vibe. Bring clothes for the season you’re entering, but also a few options for unpredictable weather: a raincoat, shorts, skirts, a winter coat — all of the above.

After double-checking that you have plenty of socks — because you’ll be walking everywhere and a fresh pair is needed for you and your newfound friends’ sanity — it’s time to move on to toiletries.

Self-Care Essentials

This might be controversial, but here’s what worked for me.

In my checked bag, I packed full bottles of shampoo, conditioner, soap, lotion, shaving cream, etc. I brought everything I needed with me, so when I got here I didn’t have to try and hunt down my skincare or favorite lotion scent.

This did take up quite a bit of space and weight in my bag, but so far, that’s been the only downside. On the bright side, when I travel home, I won’t have any of that with me because I’ve used it all. This will free up space in my bag — thank goodness because I’m going to need it. Most of what I packed has lasted the entire trip, saving me a few dollars here and there. That’s another tip to add to my last blog about saving money.

There’s something comforting about using your own products when you’re 5,000 miles from home. The smell brings you right back to your bedroom. When I found out they don’t sell EOS cashmere vanilla lotion here, I was quite glad I brought it.

For Your Toes

Remember when I said you need a good pair of tennis shoes? Bring some that are comfortable. Your Air Force 1s are cute, but 13 miles later, your feet will be sending hate mail your way. I bought a supportive pair of New Balances, and they’ve carried me through nine countries.

The only other pair of shoes I really wear is a pair of black boots. White tennis shoes and black boots — boom, simple.

Odds and Ends

Some other essentials to add to your packing list: multiple international outlet adapters, a reusable water bottle, a really good pair of tennis shoes, sunglasses and pain medicine. Pain medicine like Tylenol isn’t available at the store in Vienna, so bring it with you. I mean, unless you want to try and speak German to a pharmacist.

Think about anything that will make your life easier when you arrive, or things that you can’t get in your study abroad location.

What You Don’t Need

I brought pretty much everything I needed, short of a trench coat, but I was told to thrift one once I got there, and I did! But I definitely brought things I didn’t need.

I brought one pair of black flats in case I needed to dress fancy and wore them once. They gave me terrible blisters and I promptly threw them in the back of my closet.

Similar in fashion, I brought a blazer, still hanging where I put it on move in day.

I brought three hoodies, and I have worn only one … a new one I bought here. I only wore it as pajamas to sleep. People in Europe don’t walk around in a hoodie and sweatpants, so bring one set for traveling or for sleeping. That’s pretty much the only time I wear them.

Short of my travel backpack and my little travel belt bag, I didn’t bring any purses. I knew I would be finding cute little bags while I was traveling, and I definitely did. I am coming home with way too many bags, but oh well, such is life. My motto has been, “when’s the next time you’ll buy [item] from Europe?”

So far, you’ve heard the beginning, the unexpected, how to save money and now the packing do’s and don’ts. I’ve got two more blogs to share and I think they’re going to be my favorite of all.

T-minus 11 days left of my great big adventure … someone, please freeze time. It’s going too fast.

