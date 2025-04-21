Gabby’s great big adventure: Let’s talk about money

Studying abroad is a life changing experience. But without access to a steady income, it can get expensive quickly. As someone who travels to a new city or country every weekend, those expenses can add up. So here are some tips and tricks I use to save a few bucks here and there. Because let’s be real — in today’s world, we’re all trying to save money.

Groceries: Hofer is the Austrian Aldi, and it has budget friendly grocery prices. All of my food for the week comes from there. Speaking of food during the week, I try my best to not eat out during the week at all. Gasp, I know. I make my lattes at home. I make simple meals to save money for when I need to eat out while traveling on the weekend.

There are so many ways to save a quick buck here and there. The “I deserve a sweet treat” notion… I’m sorry, it has to go. Now don’t come for me, I’m not saying always, but a specialty dessert or latte every day can seriously rack up that credit card statement.

Flights: Ryanair has been my go-to airline for cheap flights throughout Europe. While it tends to get a bad rap on social media for their strict bag policy, I’ve had great experiences with the airline throughout my travel experience. I use a website called Skyscanner to track down the cheapest flight. Speaking of which, booking flights is cheapest on Tuesdays.

Trains: Many train tickets are much cheaper than plane tickets. If you’re within a few hours travel distance, take the train. You don’t have to go through airport security or arrive two hours early, and the view throughout Europe through a train window has been nothing short of breathtaking. I even have a night train booked… so updates to come regarding that experience.

Places to stay: Now listen, what I’m about to tell you might not be the most popular opinion for my American friends. But my European ones tuning in, you get it.

Hostels. A communal hotel where you can sleep in a dorm with other people for next to nothing a night.

Hostelworld is a website where you can find the best rated hostels, and even connect with travelers who are going to the same hostel as you. I have stayed in four hostels so far, and each experience has been amazing. As a woman, you can book a female-only dorm for safety purposes, and I have met the sweetest girls from all over the world by doing this.

Airbnb is also a great option for places to stay if you have a large group. My usual squad consists of my three friends, and split between the four of us, it can be relatively affordable to book a place for the weekend all to ourselves.

While shopping abroad can be so much fun, a trip to H&M or Zara, two very popular European stores, can hurt that bank account. Bring the basics with you and only purchase things you need, maybe a souvenir here and there. My packing list “must haves” coming soon…

Those streaming service subscriptions, on the rare occasion you are actually paying for one yourself, (let’s be real, we’re all borrowing streaming passwords from someone) cancel those for the duration of your stay.

But don’t you dare cancel your Spotify or Apple Music subscription, that expense is worth it. Trust me. If you’re not on a family plan, get a student plan. It’s way cheaper, just an FYI.

My best recommendation: start saving. Like, right now. No matter when you’re planning on going, start saving so you can truly enjoy your study abroad experience and not have to worry about financial troubles.

I was lucky to attend a school that has amazing study abroad scholarships, and through the Study Abroad office — shoutout moment — I was able to have almost my entire flight cost covered, as well as an additional scholarship to help support my study abroad journey.

Well that’s it for this week, hate to put this date down, but there’s one month till my great big adventure ends. I still have so much I want to share, so keep an eye out for upcoming travel blogs from yours truly.

That’s all for now. Ciao! (I was in Italy this past weekend, just roll with it).

