Letters to the Editor

Student Literacy Corps continues Loretto legacy

By Kate Northcott, Student Literacy Corps Director

Webster University was founded by the Sisters of Loretto in 1915. If you aren’t familiar with the Loretto community, its mission then, as it is now, is to work for justice, always viewing education as the most effective means to that end.

In 1990, two more very determined women built on the foundation created by the sisters. School of Education professors, Jeri Levesque and Theresa Prosser, created the Student Literacy Corps (SLC) tutoring program as a course with an extensive field-experience component. While their goal was to educate future teachers, their mission was to address educational inequities in our community, so tutoring took place in urban schools in low-income neighborhoods.

In this way, the seed planted by the Sisters of Loretto was carefully nurtured by Jeri, Theresa, and their students. As the current director of the SLC, I’m proud to support 35 dedicated and compassionate Webster students as they ensure this mission continues to flourish.

The original goal of educating university students through service-learning and low-literacy populations through individualized tutoring has been a multi-layered success. Certainly, students have benefitted from the individual attention of their tutors. And some tutors have been hired by their tutoring site the minute they graduated. But what alumni tutors tell us most consistently is that their Literacy Corps participation had a transformative impact on their lives. The experience of serving others changed the way they look at the world.

Which (finally!) brings me to my point. College students often hear, “… when you get your degree … ” as if you have no agency today. Don’t you believe it. There are countless opportunities to have an impact. Use your voice and talents to serve others and it will improve your life, as well.

If you’re looking for opportunities to make a difference, Webster offers plenty beyond tutoring: serving meals to the homeless, participating in get out the vote activities, donating food or hygiene items to the Willow Pantry, and taking a service trip to support families at the border are just a few examples. The SLC will also be collecting children’s books and Webster t-shirts in the coming weeks.

Margaret Mead said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

Our legacy is a small group of nuns who turned an apple orchard into a university. If they could do that, just imagine what you can do!

SinoLink Association celebrates cultural diversity

By Wei Wang, SinoLink Association president

As the president of SinoLink, I lead an organization that strives to create an inclusive environment where students from all backgrounds can explore and appreciate Chinese culture.

Our mission is to foster cross-cultural understanding through various events and activities, such as our Chinese New Year Gala, the Mid-Autumn Festival and an upcoming piano concert in December, which we are co-hosting with the St. Louis Modern Chinese School. These events provide platforms for students to share their stories, showcase traditional performances and build meaningful connections within the campus community.

SinoLink represents a space where voices from diverse backgrounds can come together, exchange ideas and celebrate the beauty of cultural diversity. Being part of this organization allows me to share my heritage, while helping others learn about Chinese culture in an engaging and supportive environment. Through language-exchange programs, cultural workshops and traditional Chinese arts, we invite students to join us on a journey of cultural exchange and mutual learning.

Earlier this year, SinoLink had the privilege of representing Webster University at Webster City Hall for AAPI Heritage Month. It was an incredibly meaningful experience to stand in a space that celebrates the voices of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. It reaffirmed our belief in the power of inclusivity and cultural awareness, which are central to the values we promote at SinoLink. We were proud to represent Webster and connect with the broader St. Louis community in such a significant way.

CAPTIONS:

Wei placing tea image: Sino-Link treasurer Yanli Feng explains the process of making tea in Chinese culture while Sino-Link president Wei Wang gives a visual demonstration of the process at the club’s Mid-Autumn Festival on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024.

Share this post

Related