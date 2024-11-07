Webster to close all military campuses

Webster University’s first cut has been made in an attempt to dig the university out of its debt — the closure of all military campuses.

The university operates nine campuses on military bases across the country. The locations together enroll approximately 250 students, most of whom are enrolled in online courses.

54 faculty members teach at the campuses, but only 12 will be affected by the closure as most of the faculty teach other places.

Webster opened its first military campus 50 years ago in Illinois, with the goal of providing on-site education to active-duty military service members, veterans and their spouses. During the pandemic, the type of learning needed shifted to online classes.

Five locations will close by the end of December, and the remaining four will shut down by May.

Webster has been operating at a deficit for seven years. As of 2023, the deficit rose to $39.3 million, even as enrollment numbers began to rise after years of decline.

This move is part of Webster’s overall financial plan, aimed at reducing its debt. On the day of the fall convocation, Chancellor Tim Keane announced a university-wide hiring freeze, and stated more updates would follow in November. As of October 31, the updates have begun.

“We’re looking at every program, we’re scrutinizing every cost we incur,” Keane said.

“Overall, we see this transition as a positive step toward improving the University’s fiscal health and building a stronger future.”

