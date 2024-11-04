SANGAM, the first Indian student organization at Webster University, held Ganesh Chaturthi, a Hindu festival that celebrates the birthday of Lord Ganesha, on Sept. 10.

All photos were taken by Journal staff photographer James Pepper.

SANGAM president Goutham Adulapuri brings in Lord Ganesha to the Quad during the festival.

Students celebrate and dance during the Dhol Tasha performance at Ganesh Chaturthi.

Former SANGAM president Narisa Khan places flowers around Lord Ganesha at Ganesh Chaturthi.

Adulapuri leads the aarti ritual.

