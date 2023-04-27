Brief: Students created fidget toys at SGA’s sensory-friendly craft night

On April 20 from 6-8 p. m., Webster’s Student Government Association (SGA) invited students to make their own sensory-friendly fidget toys in the University Center’s Sunnen Lounge.

Students had access to crafting tables topped with supplies for roller bead chains, water bead stress balls and slime cups – alongside free-reign at the in-house mac and cheese bar.

“I actually found little pre-made slimes and tons of mix-ins,” Ambassador of Student Inclusion Katarina Ausley said.

The event was sponsored by donations from SGA and Starkloff Disability Institute, a St. Louis-based nonprofit that provides social and economic services for individuals with disabilities.

Ausley said the inspiration for this event was to encourage conversation about disability advocacy, especially considering April is Autism Awareness Month.

“A lot of people have kind of a misconception about autism, specifically, and disability,” Ausley said. “It is a good time to spread awareness, especially about the program [Starkloff] offers students for free, so I can connect with the students, but also kind of spread awareness about opportunities available for [them].”

Share this post