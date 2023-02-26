Brief: Webster Conservatory student to release first album

Webster musical theater major DeAnté Bryant will be performing at the Sheldon Concert Hall on Feb. 28 in an event releasing his debut album. The audience will vote on what songs should be included in the album, as well as choose the album’s title.

The event, “Let’s Make an Album,” is a collaboration between Bryant and fellow St. Louis-based musical artists, one of which is Jalen Miles, a former audio production student at Webster and current producer.

Miles has assisted Bryant in producing several original songs that will be featured at the event, such as “Boyz Will Be Boyz.”

“Depending on what the audience connects with the most will be my first album,” Bryant said. “So when I say audience participation is involved, I’m literally going to write it out on my whiteboard … have a vote at the end and [ask] what title should be chosen.”

Bryant has previously performed at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in “A Dickens of a Christmas Fox Theatre Tour,” at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis in their 2021 and 2022 production of “A Christmas Carol,” as well as debuting his first play, “My Conscious Mind,” at Webster University .

Located at 3648 Washington Ave., St. Louis, the event begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 for students or $10 for general admission and can be purchased at MetroTix.

