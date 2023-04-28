Brief: Get ready for stress relief week!

Exam season is underway, and students at Webster are encouraged to participate in “Stress Relief Week” from May 1-8.

Webster’s Campus Activities hosts Stress Relief Week annually to help students with anxiety about upcoming exams by providing a fun, stress-free environment with many activities before final exams.

Sahar Abdellatif, graduate assistant for Campus Activities, is one of the many hosts of the events and encourages all Webster students to show up.

“There aren’t any sign-ups for these events,” Abdellatif said. “We just want Webster students to come out and enjoy some fun activities to get their minds off exams.”



Here’s what you can expect from each day of Stress Relief Week:

On Monday, May 1, there will be a student Karaoke Dance Night at Sunnen Lounge in the University Center with Firehouse Subs sandwiches provided. This event will go from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, May 2, the St. Louis Public Library will be hosting a session teaching students wood painting in the Sunnen Lounge from 2-5 p.m.

No events are scheduled for Wednesday, May 3, but Abdellatif mentioned that there will likely be an additional event taking place within the week.

On Thursday, May 4, Campus Activities will host “Puppies on the Quad” – which means lots of pups will be joining students on the grass at the Quad. The event will take place from 11:30 – 1:30 p.m.

On Friday, May 5, there will be a barbecue at the Quad from 12-3 p.m. Along with the food and drink, there will be activities including air hockey, foosball, ping pong and musical chairs.

On Monday, May 8, there will be a coffee truck in front of the East Academic Building (EAB) to kickstart your morning before exams begin. The coffee is free, and the truck will be parked outside of the EAB from 9-11 a.m.

Visit the Campus Activities’ Instagram for updates regarding Stress Relief Week.

