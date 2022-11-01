‘Fall’ in love with upcoming events on campus

The days are growing shorter, the nights are getting longer, and the leaves are changing color. Here are five upcoming events on campus through the month of November that are sure to keep you occupied until the holiday season begins.

Indoor Campfire

Looking to partake in some camping without actually going outside? Look no further than the Indoor Campfire presented by Student Activities. The event begins in the University Center’s Sunnen Lounge at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Students can enjoy free s’mores, caramel apples and more over the fire.

For more information, visit https://events.webster.edu/event/indoor_campfire_3225#.Y12sLnbMJpk.

An Evening with Jenifer Lewis

Join award winning actress and distinguished Webster alum Jenifer Lewis on Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the Loretto Hilton Center to celebrate her new book, “Walking in My Joy.”

Admission is free for Webster students. All paid ticket holders ($35 for general audience, $25 for Webster students) will receive a signed copy of Lewis’ new book, and ticket sales will support the Jenifer Lewis Endowed Sargent Conservatory Fund. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://events.bizzabo.com/434643/home.

Election Watch Party

Election night is always anxious for everyone, so why not soothe those anxieties with a party?

On Nov. 8, join WebsterVotes and Student Activities to watch the results at 7 p.m. at the Webster Village Apartment Clubhouse. Students can enjoy games and snacks while celebrating the democratic process.

For more information, visit https://events.webster.edu/event/election_night_party#.Y12sSnbMJpk

Webster Film Series “Pink Flamingos” 50th Anniversary Screening

On Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Winifred Moore Auditorium, join Webster Film Series for their screening of John Waters’ cult classic 1972 film, “Pink Flamingos.” The screening is a 50th anniversary celebration of the film, and will feature an introduction as well as a post screening Q&A with Film Series director, Pete Timmerman.

Tickets are on sale for $15 for general audiences. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.cinemastlouis.org/sliff/pink-flamingos.

“I Remember:” A Tribute to Stephen Sondheim

Presented by the Department of Music’s Martha J. Hunt and Nic Valdez, come celebrate the life and career of the late legendary musical composer Stephen Sondheim on Nov. 22 at 7 P.M in the Edward Jones Commons of the East Academic Building.

Tickets are $10 for general audiences and $5 for senior citizens. Admission is free to Webster students/faculty with ID. For more information, visit https://events.webster.edu/event/i_remember_a_tribute_to_stephen_sondheim#.Y12slnbMJpk.

