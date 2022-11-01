‘Leaf’ Halloween behind with these November events in St. Louis

The days are growing shorter, the nights are getting longer and the leaves are changing color. Here are five upcoming events around Webster Groves and the St. Louis area that are sure to keep you occupied until the holiday season begins.

Face 2 Face Art Exhibit

Come support local artists at the Face 2 Face Art Exhibit, presented by Green Door Art Gallery.

Face 2 Face is located at 21 N. Gore Avenue in Old Webster Groves. It is open from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays, and runs from Nov. 2 through Dec. 31. Additionally, there will be an opening reception on Nov. 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. The gallery will contain watercolor portraits, mixed media, digital illustrations and more.

For more information, visit https://greendoorartgallery.com/face-2-face/.

Laumeier After Dark

Ever wanted to stay at Laumeier Sculpture Park after sunset? On Nov. 5, beginning at 4 p.m., you can. This unique opportunity will give visitors the chance to see familiar and new pieces of art in a whole new light. Attendees can also enjoy live music from local bands as well as food and drink vendors.

Tickets are $5 for ages 11 and up. Admission is free for children under 10 and Laumeier membership holders. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.laumeiersculpturepark.org/after-dark.

Día de los Muertos Celebration

On Nov. 5 and Nov. 6, the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park (located at 5700 Lindell Boulevard) will host a celebration of Día de los Muertos. Also known as the Day of the Dead in English, this holiday mostly originated in Mexico and honors those who have passed on.

The event also will include Latinx live music, dance performances, food vendors, art displays and more. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.

For more information, visit https://mohistory.org/events/dia-de-los-muertos-2022-11-05-2022.

Taylor Swift Night

Taylor Swift is one of the most popular musical artists right now, so why not spend a night celebrating her music? On Nov. 11 at 9 p.m., a Taylor Swift-themed party will be hosted at the Pageant, located at 6161 Delmar Blvd. The event celebrates the anniversary of two albums: 2008’s “Fearless” and 2017’s “reputation.”

Tickets can be purchased on the Pageant’s website, and start at $20. The venue opens at 8 p.m. and is only open to those 18+ with valid I.D.

For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.thepageant.com/event/tsn-111122/.

Festival of Lights

Ameren Missouri’s Festival of Lights is a perfect kickoff to the holidays. Located at Kiener Plaza in Downtown St. Louis, the festival will offer family friendly performances, food vendors, exhibits and a firework finale. The festival runs from noon to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 19. Admission is free to the public.

For additional information, visit https://holidaysinstl.com/festival-of-lights/.

