Big Dreams, Small School

The Sargent Conservatory of Theatre Arts (WebCo) has been producing theatre professionals for more than five decades. From a rigorous audition process to training with industry experts, it is understandable why the program has held up for so long.

The program boasts a notable list of alumni, including stage and screen actress Jenifer Lewis, who has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Matt Vogel, the voice of Kermit the Frog since 2017. But what is it that makes Webster’s program more appealing than ones in bigger cities like Chicago, New York or Los Angeles?

Of course, most performers dream of overtaking a big city, seeing their name shining in the lights of a marquee. Donned in a fur coat, they step out of their stretch limousine to greet their adoring fans. But, the reality lies in that most theatre professionals have to start out small, even with their schooling.

Freshman musical theatre major Michael Stark is from Sacramento, California. Webster University was one of the first schools he auditioned for and he felt a strong connection after meeting Lara Teeter, the head of musical theatre.

“Part of me related so much to Lara because he was a song-and-dance actor who loved to tap dance which is exactly what I want to center my career in theatre around,” Stark said.

Following his audition with Webster, Stark ventured to Chicago to participate in the Chicago Unifieds, a mass audition for some of the nation’s top university-level theatre programs.

Mass auditions are a common occurrence for many prospective theatre students, as they allow for multiple schools to witness their skill set at once instead of having to repeat the process multiple times. The Unifieds – held in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York City – host recruiters from 24 schools nationwide, including Webster.

“After my second audition with Lara, I visited him during the spring of 2024 and I knew that he was someone I could really see myself working with for the next four years,” Stark said. “I love his energy, his joy and his ability to make us feel seen as not only actors and artists, but humans first.”

For sophomore acting major India Eddy, Webster Groves was where she wanted to call home for four years after living worldwide due to her father’s job.

“I moved a lot, I went from North Macedonia, to Bolivia, to [Washington] D.C. for a year, then Thailand and Brazil and back to [Washington] D.C., and then here,” Eddy said.

For Eddy, Webster’s location was a prime factor in her decision. Webster Groves is close enough to the city to feel connected, but far enough away to offer a breath of fresh air without feeling like being on a farm in the Midwest.

Unlike Eddy, junior musical theatre major Crayton Haney traveled from a neighboring state to continue his education. Haney is from Oklahoma City, a seven-hour drive he describes as just far enough, but not too far that he cannot go home.

Haney participated in the College Audition Project, a mass audition group similar to The Unifieds. Out of the 60 schools he auditioned for, Haney chose to make the seven-hour move to be a part of WebCo due to the focus and dedication that is encouraged throughout the classes.

“From 1 to 5:30 p.m., I am in some sort of theatre class and in the mornings, I have music lessons and dance classes,” Haney said. “Basically, all of my day is consumed by theatre, which I love. It’s different from other schools where you will have more general education and other classes outside your major.”

Haney feels focusing on theatre for the next four years will genuinely prepare him for seeking opportunities later. While he enjoys other subjects, such as math and science, Haney believes now is the time for him to focus on theatre because he can always take math and science classes in the future, but he may not be able to do a dance class someday – a feeling Stark can also relate to.

“I think, in general, a larger school just wasn’t the best fit for me,” Stark said. “Often I was overwhelmed by how many students there were, and being in a conservatory where I am really focusing on my major rather than my major and a bunch of general education classes is helpful for staying connected in the training and work I am doing.”

This spring, WebCo has 139 students enrolled in its program, with 36 students from Missouri, 99 students from out of state and five international students. Conservatory chair Gad Guterman feels that by choosing Webster, students allow themselves to experience a completely immersive education.

“The rich artistic life in St. Louis provides our students with unparalleled opportunities to build professional resumes, while pursuing their undergraduate degrees,” Guterman said.

