The Rep announces 2025-26 season

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (The Rep) has announced their 2025-26 season, with plans of making it bigger and better than the last.

The Rep’s 59th season will feature five mainstage productions and three studio plays. This will be Kate Bergstrom’s, The Rep’s Augustin Family artistic director, inaugural season.

“This season celebrates the power and perils of a daring imagination – both for the audiences and characters alike,” said Bergstrom. “It asks us to examine the fine line between bravery and brazenness as we journey together towards the shimmering light of hope.”

The season will begin on Sept. 3 in the Loretto-Hilton Center with “The Cottage” by Sandy Rustin, the same playwright of “Clue.” The play, which opened on Broadway in 2023, is set in 1923 and is a British tale of sex, betrayal and love. It is a satire and farce recommended for those who enjoyed “Dial M for Murder,” “Noises Off” and “The Play that Goes Wrong.” The play will run through Sept. 28.

Taking a complete 180, The Rep will put on “The Woman in Black,” running from Oct. 8-26. The show from London’s West End has over 30 years of global acclaim. The spooky performance comes at the perfect time for the Halloween season.

Jane Austen’s classic, “Emma,” has been reimagined by Kate Hamill. Running from Dec. 3-21, the production will feature an all-local cast to celebrate the lasting legacy of Austen’s iconic novel, along with a modern twist. The show coincides with the author’s 250th birthday on Dec. 16.

The Rep kicks off the new year with “Primary Trust,” a play that debuted Off-Broadway in 2023 and won a Pulitzer Prize in 2024. Running from Feb. 4 to March 1, 2026, the award-winning play tells a story of kindness, humanity and self-discovery.

The Rep’s final mainstage production of the season, directed by Bergstrom, will feature a Broadway classic, “Gypsy.” Based on the memoir of burlesque entertainer Gypsy Rose Lee, the show has been loved and praised by theatergoers since 1959. The show is set to run from March 18 to April 12, 2026.

In addition to the mainstage series, The Rep is putting on three immersive performances as part of the Steve Woolf Studio Series, hosted in the Emerson Studio located in Loretto-Hilton.

The first play in the series has yet to be announced, but will run from Oct. 22 to Nov. 16. The announcement of the production is set to happen in July at the theatre’s second annual Backstage Pass event.

The following plays in the series are “Mrs. Krishnan’s Party,” running from Jan. 14 to Feb. 8, 2026, a celebration of life, death and rebirth, and “The Enigmatist,” showing from March 11 to April 5, 2026, written and performed by magician and New York Times crossword constructor David Kwong.

Subscriptions for the 2025-26 season are now available, and more details can be found on the theatre’s website or by calling the box office.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.repstl.org or call 314-968-4925.

Share this post

Related