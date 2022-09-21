Cardinals break two records in three days

The 2022 St. Louis Cardinals have broken records and changed history multiple times already this season. However, this past week, two records were broken within three days.

On the Cardinals offense, the first record was broken by Albert Pujols. Since 2001, Pujols has been a Cardinal even when he wasn’t on the team anymore. He spent 10 years in St. Louis before leaving for L.A. and is now back for his final season.

On April 6, 2001, Pujols hit his first career home run. Then on Sept. 11, 2022, Pujols hit his 697th home run, passing Alex Rodriguez in total number of home runs. That also means that Pujols has hit the fourth most home runs of any other player in MLB history. Pujols is now just three home runs away from 700, which only three players have ever achieved: Hank Aaron (755), Barry Bonds (762) and Babe Ruth (714).

Starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina – who form a starting duo called a battery – tied the record for most battery mate appearances. Wainwright and Molina reached 324 career starts together on Thursday, Sept. 8, and their 325th will be Wednesday, Sept. 14. The current record was set by Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan for the Detroit Tigers from 1963-1975. This means that Molina and Wainwright are the leaders in battery mate starts.

If Wainwright and Molina stay healthy, they will have another 3-4 starts depending on how the Cardinals decide to finish the season.

With 21 games left as of Sept. 12, Pujols remains three home runs away from 700 and Molina and Wainwright will break the all-time battery record.

