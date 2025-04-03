Gorloks’ spring break: Highlights from Webster’s athletic performances

While some of Webster University’s student body spent spring break soaking up the sun in Mexico, celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago or simply relaxing at home, several of Webster’s athletic teams were in action across the country. The baseball and softball teams headed south to Florida, while both tennis teams competed in South Carolina. Here’s how they fared over the break.

Baseball

The Webster baseball team played seven games during its nine-day stint in Florida, returning home with a 5-2 record. The Gorloks secured wins against Beloit College, Immaculata University, Rhodes College, Wheaton College and Milwaukee School of Engineering. Their two losses came against Grove City College and Salve Regina University.

Several players stood out during the trip. Sophomore outfielder James Theodore led the team offensively, boasting a .862 batting average over seven games, including one home run and seven RBIs. Against Wheaton, freshman outfielder Ryan Hartz delivered a clutch performance, going 3-for-3, including a crucial three-run double in the fifth inning to put the Gorloks ahead 5-3 in their comeback victory.

On the mound, sophomore pitcher Ryan Greifelt recorded a career-high nine strikeouts against Wheaton, including five scoreless innings. Overall, the pitching staff combined for a 4.58 ERA, with a total of 75 strikeouts across seven games.

Softball

The Webster softball team also traveled to Florida, competing in Cocoa Beach with a demanding schedule of eight games in six days, including four doubleheaders. The Gorloks secured their first win of the season against Monmouth College but concluded the break with a 2-6 record.

Offensively, sophomore infielder Lili Work led the team with a .304 batting average, recording seven hits and one RBI over eight games. In the circle, freshman pitcher Adriana Rodriguez played a key role out of the bullpen, recording five strikeouts and closing out both of Webster’s wins. The team’s overall ERA for the trip was 7.12, while it hit .242 collectively.

Tennis

Both Webster men’s and women’s tennis teams spent spring break on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The men’s team split its four matches, earning wins over Western New England and the University of Mount Union while falling to Messiah and Catholic. The women’s team played two matches, dominating Western New England in a shutout victory before battling hard in a loss to Messiah.

For the men’s team, Ethan Foucheaux led the charge with a 3-1 singles record, while he and Matthew Birchmeier remained unbeaten in doubles. On the women’s side, Journee White remained unbeaten in singles, finishing the trip 2-0. As a team, the women posted an overall match record of 1-1.

