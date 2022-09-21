Men’s basketball will start season with new and returning faces

Webster Men’s Basketball returns this year with more experience as they prime for a return to St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) prominence. Last season, the Gorloks finished 10-18 overall and 5th in the SLIAC. Two seniors graduated from last year’s roster, but multiple key contributors are returning with another year of maturity under their belt.

Among these returning players are Webster’s offensive powerhouse, senior Wynne Brown Jr., who led the team in scoring last season. Along with Brown, the 2022 SLIAC Newcomer of the Year, sophomore Karl Moore Jr., who finished 6th in the country in blocked shots last season is also returning.

“The last couple of years we were very young as a whole and the lack of experience cost us some close games,” Brown Jr. said. “This year we have a lot of returners who know how to close games out.”

Head Coach Chris Bunch, who is entering his 21st season at Webster, also spoke on the potential strengths of the team going into the new season.

“I think defensively we’ll be good,” Bunch said. “Towards the end of the year last year, we began to figure it out defensively.”

This hard-nosed defense will be spearheaded by juniors Markus Becton, Jason Coleman and senior Jadis Smith.

Two transfers and five freshmen boosted the roster to enhance the already battle-tested main core and help strengthen offensive deficiencies. Mineral Area College transfer Josh Luster looks forward to making his mark this year.

“My goal for the season is to contribute to wins the best I can while I’m on the court,” he said.

Bunch said he “wanted to mainly focus on perimeter shooting and size on the wing” when recruiting for this season. Hunter Cole is a 6’4” freshman Bunch was able to pick up this year. According to Cole, he specializes in shooting.

“Three-point shooting is a strength of mine,” Cole said. “But I’m looking to help the team however I can.”

The team’s current focus is to improve from the previous season and return to Webster’s historical conference success. The team currently have eight regular season SLIAC championship titles under Bunch and three tournament championships.

“My expectation is to be much better than we were last year,” Bunch said.

As the program prepares for the upcoming season to arrive, Brown reflects on his time as a Gorlok.

“My career at Webster has been up and down,” Brown said. “I have been here for regular season and conference championships as well as one of the worst seasons in program history, but I love being around my teammates and coaches. They are great people and have made my experience at Webster an awesome one.”

While acknowledging the shortcomings of the team last season, the senior leader is hungry for wins and a chance to compete at the highest level this year.

“I want to make it to the national championship again,” Brown said. “I want to play against elite competition.”

The Gorloks will make their season debut this November, though the schedule has yet to be released. For updates and more information about Webster Men’s Basketball, visit websterathletics.com.

