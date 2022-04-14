Webster Groves residents vote on school board, Prop. U

Webster Groves residents headed to the polls to vote in the election on April 5, 2022. Ballots included items such as the mayoral race, the Webster Groves School Board and Proposition U.

According to the St. Louis Post Dispatch’s coverage of the election, Laura W. Arnold was elected Mayor of Webster Groves. Arnold received 53.9% of the vote, which came to 3,560 ballots cast in her favor.

The Webster Groves City Council elected three members – each with the highest percentage of the vote. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that Emily Hixson Shepherd won with 21.8%. Of the other two elected, Pam Bliss received 19.3% of the vote, while David Franklin earned 18.2%.

For the Webster Groves School Board, the district filled three seats total. One was for an unexpired term seat, which will be up for re-election in one year. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reported that Tara Scheer won with 50.3% of the vote for the unexpired term. Sheer’s opponents, Courtney Schaefer and Barbara Strang, received 18.4% and 31.3% of the vote respectively.

As for the other two seats on positions on the Webster Groves School Board, Alex Kahn won one with 4,498 votes – which is 29.9%. Allen Todd won the other position with 31.4%, with 4,722 votes in his favor.

Along with electing individuals to represent Webster Groves community, residents voted on two propositions.

Proposition U would install a Local Use tax, which “is a tax on the purchase of goods by Webster Groves residents from out-of-state vendors that do not collect the local sales tax,” according to webstergroves.org. The proposition needed more than 50% to pass, and it received 55.5% in favor. Proposition W read “Shall there be a Charter Review Advisory Board to make recommendations to the City Council to revise and amend the Charter?” according to webstergroves.org. The measure passed with 64.7% of the community voting in its favor, according to St. Louis Post Dispatch.

