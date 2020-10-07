Porchfest to debut in Webster Groves neighborhood

On Oct. 18, community members will be able to attend “Webster Groves’ First Ever Porchfest.” 21 local musicians will perform on socially distant “stages.”

Fall is finally here. During this year’s sweater weather, however, communities are changing how they celebrate the season to stay safe. Webster Groves is doing just that.

“Webster Groves’ First Ever Porchfest” will take place Oct. 18 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.. The event will have 21 local musicians performing live from the front porches of neighborhood volunteers’ houses. Socially-distanced festival goers can walk between “stages” located on S. Gore, S. Gray, W. Jackson, W. Swon and W. Cedar.

Distancing does not mean the event will lack in bringing Webster Groves together once again.

“For me, it is about our community sharing with one another as one,” Porchfest organizer and Webster Groves resident Dave Buck said. “Our performers are sharing their time and talent. Our residents and audience will be sharing their time and appreciation for their music and for their talent. Everybody can share a little of their money . . . to help those in need.”

The event is not a replacement for the shows cancelled due to COVID-19, however.

“Like the [cancelled] World Peace Concert, it was a bet the first time we did it,” Buck said. “If this first Porchfest is successful, my own goal and intent is to hold it at least once every year. And we will move it around Webster to different neighborhoods to kind of spread the love, spread the wealth.”

Buck is not the only one excited for the event. Alyssa Catlin, half of the music duo “Cambia” and Webster University graduate, knows what this event will mean for the community.

“I really hope that a lot of Webster Groves people will come out to safely see and hear the musicians,” she said. “Because all the musicians in this area, we all just want to play music for people and to bring joy to people’s lives. We want to use what we have to uplift people’s spirits and bring everyone together.”

Catlin had a message especially for Webster University students as well.

“If your university is set in a community as awesome as this one,” Catlin said, “just being able to go to the different businesses in the community, to find different community events . . . finding different places where I could perform in the community. Just being able to go, ‘wow, I think this is a really wonderful place and I want to support it.’”

The lineup for the event will be posted on the “Webster Groves’ First Ever Porchfest” Facebook page within the next few weeks, with 21 artists and groups performing. The event is free with tip jars placed around the event’s space with donations going to Webster-Rock Hill Ministries. The event is open to all ages and organizers request audience members maintain social distancing and wear masks.

