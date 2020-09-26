Webster community expresses themselves through face coverings

Whether supporting sports teams, displaying school pride or creating coordinated outfits, students and staff at Webster University are finding ways to get creative with their face coverings.

Webster University put in place a mask mandate for this semester in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Students, staff and faculty have taken the opportunity to get creative with the mandate. Some people coordinated their masks with their outfits, while others took the opportunity to highlight topics they are passionate about.

This photo series is by the Journal’s photo editor, Charlotte Renner.

Mask Fashion - Rebecca Schildroth Junior Rebecca Schildroth wears a Cardinals face mask to show her support of the St. Louis baseball team.

