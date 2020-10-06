Get registered to vote

The deadline to register to vote in Missouri is Oct. 7. Make sure you’re registered — or get registered — by following these steps.

Source: https://www.sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/register

Must be a United States Citizen who lives in the state of Missouri.

Must be at least 17½ when you register to vote (However, you must be 18 to cast your first ballot).

Missouri offers multiple ways for residents to register to vote. Residents registering to vote have the option to: register online, register in person, or print or request a paper registration application to mail in.

Online: Residents looking to register online can do so by going to the “ register to vote ” page on the Missouri Secretary of State’s Website. Then, click on the “ Submit Online Voter Registration ” tab. Note: The start screen for the registration form states: “This application is designed to work in Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Internet Explorer 11 and above.” Registrants without access to these internet extensions may have to register another way.

In Person: Registrants who prefer to register in person can do so at their local county clerk’s office. For Webster Groves [St. Louis County], that location is the St. Louis County Board of Elections . Their address is 725 Northwest Plaza Dr. St. Ann, MO 63074 For those looking to register who live outside of St. Louis County, you can find your local county clerk’s office by going to https://www.sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/pickupmail Registrants can also pick up voter registration forms at “any state agency providing service to the public.”

Print and Mail In: Residents who hope to register to vote can also do so by mailing in a completed voter registration application. Go to https://s1.sos.mo.gov/Elections/VoterRegistration/Home/Print and select the county you live in from the dropdown. This will open a PDF registration form which you can print. Follow the instructions on the application and mail it to the specified election authority. Note: Registration applications must be postmarked by the last day to register (Oct. 7) in order to vote in the Nov. 3 election.