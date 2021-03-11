Five cars broken into outside of Webster Village Apartments

The break-ins were discovered on March 11.
On March 11, the Office of Student Affairs sent an email informing students of five car break-ins outside of the Webster Village Apartments.
Public Safety Officers first discovered the break-ins and the Webster Groves Police Department was alerted and came to help, according to the email. Students affected by the break-ins will be alerted by Public Safety and Housing.
The email said none of the vehicles had major damage and it appears as though they were unlocked at the time of the break-in.
“This situation serves as an important reminder for everyone to keep their vehicles locked. Do not leave items of any value in your vehicle; secure those items elsewhere,” Dean of Students John Buck and director of Public Safety Rick Gerger wrote in the email.
The full email read:
I major in journalism and minor in photography. I have covered COVID-19 and the 2020 general election. I enjoy writing, watching Netflix, crocheting and taking photos.