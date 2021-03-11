Five cars broken into outside of Webster Village Apartments

The break-ins were discovered on March 11.

On March 11, the Office of Student Affairs sent an email informing students of five car break-ins outside of the Webster Village Apartments.

Public Safety Officers first discovered the break-ins and the Webster Groves Police Department was alerted and came to help, according to the email. Students affected by the break-ins will be alerted by Public Safety and Housing.

The email said none of the vehicles had major damage and it appears as though they were unlocked at the time of the break-in.

“This situation serves as an important reminder for everyone to keep their vehicles locked. Do not leave items of any value in your vehicle; secure those items elsewhere,” Dean of Students John Buck and director of Public Safety Rick Gerger wrote in the email.

The full email read:

Dear Students –

Very early this morning, during routine patrols, Public Safety Officers discovered five cars parked in the Webster Village Apartments lot with doors wide open. The vehicles appear to have been rifled through and no visible damage was observed. Public Safety and Housing staff are reaching out to the students affected. All vehicles appeared to be unlocked at the time. The Webster Groves Police Department also responded and provided assistance.

This situation serves as an important reminder for everyone to keep their vehicles locked. Do not leave items of any value in your vehicle; secure those items elsewhere. Finally, always be aware of your surroundings, and should you ever witness something suspicious, contact Public Safety immediately at 314-246-7430 or from any one of the emergency call boxes located throughout campus.

Sincerely,

John Buck, D.Mgt.

Associate Vice President and Dean of Students

Rick Gerger

Director of Public Safety

