Updated: Campus closes for many after Thanksgiving break

An email sent to students said most classes will move to remote format after the break.

Webster University will be shifting most of its St. Louis based classes to a remote format following Thanksgiving break, according to an email sent by the Task Force on Transition and Adaptability.

This decision comes after St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson both announced plans to increase COVID-19 related restrictions.

Not every class will go fully remote, however. The email said deans of each school would be working to find labs and other hands-on courses. Webster plans to allow these courses to continue meeting in person for the remainder of the semester.

In an email to employees, the COVID-19 Task Force on Transition and Adaptability shared their plans for the rest of the fall semester.

“While most classes are moving to a virtual format, University academic and administrative units will continue to be fully operational. Courses that require face-to-face interaction, use specialized equipment or require lab times will continue to meet,” the email read. “In addition, the residential halls will remain open to accommodate out-of-state and international students as well as students who still have classes that are meeting. This means that employees will continue to work on campus through the end of the Fall term.”

Both emails said students living on campus will have the opportunity to stay in their dorms for the rest of the semester.

Sophomore Garrett Dohlke will be one of the students remaining on campus during the partial shutdown.

“I feel safer here,” Dohlke said. “I can distance myself from others easier and I feel like there are less people to be in contact with and less of an incentive to go out or take risks.”

Campus amenities such as the Emerson Library will also remain open.

