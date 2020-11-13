Majority of classes to shift to remote learning after Thanksgiving break

As COVID-19 cases in the area rise, Webster University announced new actions to limit community spread.

Webster University will be shifting most of its St. Louis based classes to a remote format following Thanksgiving break, according to an email sent by the Task Force on Transition and Adaptability.

This decision comes after St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson both announced plans to increase COVID-19 related restrictions.

Not every class will go fully remote, however. The email said deans of each school would be working to find labs and other hands-on courses. Webster plans to allow these courses to continue meeting in person for the remainder of the semester.

“More information will be shared with faculty and staff in the coming week about this operational shift. We emphasize that there have been no clusters of infection on campus,” the Task Force on Transition and Adaptability said in the email. “This initiative is intended to minimize the risk of transmission from the community to the campus, while preserving access to essential campus services and activities.”

The email said students living on campus will have the opportunity to stay in their dorms for the rest of the semester. Campus amenities such as the Emerson Library will also remain open.

For more information on the shift to remote learning, go to Webster University’s news page.

This is a developing situation that The Journal is dedicated to reporting on. We will continue to update our community as new information becomes available.

