Student finds quiet places to take Zoom classes

Commuter student Logan Nguyen takes an online class the same day as an in-person class. Over the first few weeks, Nguyen explored places to attend Zoom meetings on campus.

Logan Nguyen is a commuter student at Webster University. He has an online class that takes place on the same day as his in-person classes. Rather than sit inside one of the few seating areas available inside the Webster buildings, Nguyen explores new places to take his class.

Over the first few weeks, Nguyen photographed himself in a new campus setting for his zoom meeting. From popular locations like the outside seating at Sverdrup to what he referred to as Webster Hall’s secret roof.

The photographs in this series highlight a few of the locations he has visited.

All photos in this series were taken by Nguyen.

Garden Avenue Plaza Nguyen sits in the Garden Avenue Plaza outside of the ISB while attending a virtual Zoom class. Copyright: ©NguyenLong

