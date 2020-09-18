Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of complications from cancer.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at 87. According to a press release from the Supreme Court, she was with family at her home in Washington D.C.

“Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts said in a press release. “Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Ginsburg announced she was undergoing chemotherapy for lesions on her liver in July. She had battled cancer five times since 1999.

Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton.

During her time on the Supreme Court, Ginsburg championed women’s, civil and voting rights. She often wrote powerful dissents, earning her the nickname of “the Notorious RBG.”

The Justice is survived by two children, Jane Carol Ginsburg and James Steven Ginsburg. She is also survived by several grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Share this post