Webster sees highest ever enrollment among international and study abroad students

Webster University international students are making campus history. International and study abroad enrollment numbers are at an all-time high, according to a post from the university.

The university is excited to welcome new students and once again prove that Webster is a global university.

Samrat Ray Chaudhuri is the director of Global Enrollment for Webster University. He says students can look forward to a high-quality program at an affordable rate.

“International [students] got the same merit scholarships as US students,” Chaudhuri said. “Tuition freezes for graduate programs helped.”

Discounted tuition rates are not the only thing drawing new students in. International connection leaders on campus are dedicated to providing international students with a warm welcome upon arrival.

Megan Sander is a connection leader on campus who has worked closely with groups like the Multicultural Center and International Student Affairs (MCISA) to help international students start the semester off on the right foot.

“We used to run events ourselves, but recently we’ve been mainly focusing on helping MCISA with their events catered for international students,” Sander said.

She says having a separate team of connection leaders for international students helps ensure that they are taken care of and have access to much needed resources.

Chaudhuri describes working hard to paint a positive, safe picture of St. Louis to excite people interested in the program.

“We worked for 3 years in campaigns to improve perception about St. Louis in the minds of prospective students and parents as a welcoming city for internationals,” Chaudhuri said.

Chaudhuri called on the help of former and current students to help offer positive testimonials about the university to draw in more students for the upcoming semesters.

Webster student Kamryn Moore attended a faculty-led study abroad program to Costa Rica in fall 2019 and returned home with lifelong memories. The trip focused on inequality and the environment, specifically related to clean water resources and coffee farming.

“I am studying International Human Rights, so having this type of program where we can connect environmental and human rights [is important] because they are so interconnected,” Moore said.

She described the trip as being full of learning opportunities she would not have otherwise had at her home campus in Webster Groves.

“Being able to learn about a country like Costa Rica – which is highly regarded in their environmental efforts – in class is very important, but going there to learn about it is a totally different experience,” Moore said.

Moore suggested faculty-led study abroad programs as a great opportunity for those that missed out during the pandemic, or don’t have the time for a full semester of study abroad. Though the pandemic did have a major impact on study abroad and international students, it seems as though the university is regaining its footing.

“Our fall 23 application funnel is already much ahead of where we were last year at this stage,” Chaudhuri said. “Even in spring 2, which is a smaller intake, we again have a historic record enrollment.”

Students who wish to travel to or from the U.S. must test negative for COVID-19 and adhere to all guidelines on campus. Full COVID-19 vaccination is also required for any students flying into the U.S.

Students interested can find more info on the Office of Study Abroad website.

