College Democrats president encouraging students to register to vote

The upcoming Missouri primaries take place in March. The voter registration deadline is tomorrow, Feb. 12.

The Missouri Presidential Primary election is taking place in March. Voters will be able to cast their ballots for the nominee of their choice. Whether it’s Bernie Sanders or Amy Klobuchar, a choice will be made on Tues. March 10.

Webster University College Democrats (WUCD) president Blain Mcvey is making sure students are registered by setting up a registration table on campus. The deadline for registering to vote in Missouri is Feb. 12.

These tables will be set up in the East Academic Building (EAB) lobby on Feb. 11 from 1:30 p.m to 3 p.m. McVey will also have a table in the same location tomorrow on Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Hoping to get students registered before the deadline, McVey is encouraging any students that need help registering to stop by his tables so he can assist them.

McVey had previously hosted a mock caucus back in November. He plans on hosting another caucus before the primaries. On the other side of the aisle, the Webster University Conservative Club (WUCON) does not have any similar events planned at this time, president Lily Reed said. However, the two clubs may debate later in the year.

“We are in the works of planning [a debate] right now,” McVey said. “We just need to lock down time, place and topic.”

Students can find McVey in the EAB lobby if they have any further questions about WUCD or registering to vote.

