Webster organizes vaccine opportunities for students

Webster will be bussing residential students to The Dome April 14 and 15. The school will then host a clinic for other students, faculty and staff at the Luhr building on April 24 and 29.

A shuttle bus will be arriving outside of Webster Hall at 2 p.m. on April 15. Then again at 4 p.m. Then again the next day, at 9 and 11 a.m.

This bus will be picking up students and taking them to get their COVID-19 vaccine at The Dome. The university and The Dome are working together to offer students this opportunity.

The first round will be reserved for residential students in order for the students to be fully vaccinated before they head home for the summer.

“The reason for getting residential students vaccinated first is because those students are more likely than anyone else to live outside of a reasonable driving distance from St. Louis, so we want to make sure they have the opportunity to also get the second vaccine before the end of the school year,” Webster University spokesperson Patrick Giblin wrote in an email to The Journal.

The residential students will be receiving the Pfizer vaccine. This first round of vaccination will put residential students at a second vaccination date of just before May 7, the last day of the semester. Residential students may register here. As this article is being published, 24 of 48 spots for April 15 have filled. Twenty-one of 48 spots have filled for April 16 are filled.

The school is asking for only residential students at this time.

The vaccination clinics will not end with students in the dorms or in the apartments. Webster is planning on hosting a clinic in the Luhr Building on April 24 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This clinic is available to all Webster students, staff and their housholds.

The Moderna vaccine is being offered at this clinic, which requires a four-week wait for the second dose. Participants will have to return to the clinic at the end of May for their second dose. A registration link will be provided for non-residential students, faculty and staff at a later date.*

The university would also like to remind everyone that the city and county are also hosting mass vaccination clinics in case the above dates do not work for people who want to get the vaccination. For those events, check the state of Missouri’s vaccine navigator website.

*Updated on 4/15: The sign-up for April 24 for students, faculty and staff can be found here. The sign-up for April 29 can be found here.

Editor’s note: This article was updated on April 15 and will be continued to be updated as more information becomes available.

Share this post

Related