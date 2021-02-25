Webster announces graduation commencement ceremony will be virtual

The move to a virtual format is similar to that of last year’s ceremony.

Students will not be walking across The Muny’s stage this year for graduation. Citing COVID-19 precautions, the university announced on Feb. 25 that the commencement ceremony will be held online again.

“Event planners are evaluating enhanced features that will make the virtual ceremony a memorable occasion for our graduates, families and friends. These plans include a well-known and inspirational voice to serve as the commencement speaker, which will be announced soon,” the statement from the university read.

Catherine Boren, Webster senior, started a petition shortly after the announcement was made on Facebook.

“This petition was created to show Webster that they made this decision too early and need to reevaluate closer to May,” the petition reads. “Even if they cannot hold a huge gathering, they should think about allowing each school to hold their own private graduation.”

The ceremony will still be held on May 8. Graduates must fill out a petition to graduate and can buy their cap and gown from the Webster University Bookstore. Anyone who is graduating can read the steps to graduate here.

The Journal will be updating this story as it evolves.

