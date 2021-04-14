Episode #5: Red Card Campaign, another chance for funding and cross-country

The Journal On-Air talks about the most recent news Webster has to offer. Global connections and campaigns await, as well as sports interviews and the hosts talk about President Biden’s administration in opinions.

A reminder to apply for funding kicks the news segment off. Then, the hosts talk about study abroad and the global Red Card Campaign. Sports features an interview with cross-country winner Danielle Schultz. The opinions section focuses on President Joe Biden’s recent infrastructure plan.

