Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II deadline extended

Students now have until April 15 at 11:59 p.m. to apply for the federal grant.

On April 7, Webster University sent an email to students regarding the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II (HEERF II) emergency grant. Students now have until April 15 to apply for the emergency grant, according to the email.

The email said Webster is required to give $1,758,529 of the $5.9 million it received to students who are eligible. Undergraduate students are eligible for $1,000 and graduate students are able to receive $500 through the HEERF II grants.

“The HEERF II grant is to help with financial needs brought on by the disruption caused by COVID-19, including tuition, food, housing educational, health care (including mental health care) and childcare as well as other living expenses,” the university wrote in the email.

Students must be U.S. citizens, must have completed a valid 2020-2021 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FASFA), must be seeking a certificate or degree at Webster and must be enrolled in one spring 2021 class in order to be eligible, according to the email.

The full email read:

NOTE: The deadline for applying for this funding has been extended to April 15, 2021.

The U.S. federal government in early 2021 enacted the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA), which authorized the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II (HEERF II). HEERF II provides money that colleges and universities can distribute as emergency grants to students who are U.S. citizens for specific expenses that are a direct result of the disruption of campus operations due to COVID-19. Webster University was awarded $5.9 million in relief assistance under the HEERF II, of which $1,758,529 is required to be disbursed to eligible Webster University students, ensuring learning continues during the COVID-19 pandemic for those eligible students. Students who meet all criteria below are eligible to apply: Working towards a degree or certificate at Webster University.

Enrolled in Spring 2021 in at least one course in any format

in at least one course in any format Have a valid 2020-21 FAFSA on file with Webster University’s Office of Financial Aid as of March 1, 2021.

with Webster University’s Office of Financial Aid as of March 1, 2021. Because this is a program funded by the U.S. federal government, only U.S. citizens are eligible to apply. The HEERF II grant is to help with financial needs brought on by the disruption caused by COVID-19, including tuition, food, housing educational, health care (including mental health care) and childcare as well as other living expenses. Webster students must have previously filed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) with Webster University’s Office of Financial Aid by March 1, 2021. The grants are limited to a maximum amount of $1,000 for eligible undergraduates and $500 for eligible graduate students. This funding is separate from the financial aid you may receive from Webster University. When the application is submitted, a decision will be made based on the funding available and the eligibility criteria. All eligible applications will be considered and the grants will be awarded on a first-come-first-served basis until the funding is exhausted. If you are a Webster University student experiencing a short-term financial need due to the disruption of campus operations caused by COVID-19, please log into your Connections 2.0 account. Look for the banner that says “ HEERF II Funding Application ” and read closely the criteria for eligibility. If you believe you are eligible based on the three criteria cited, fill out the application for consideration of a one-time emergency student grant. Not all students are eligible. The deadline to complete the application is 11:59 PM Central Time on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Students can submit questions to covid19@webster.edu. A Webster University staff member will respond as soon as possible. Distributed on behalf of the Office of the Associate Vice President for Student Affairs & Dean of Students, John Buck, D.Mgt. Webster University

