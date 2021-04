On April 5, inmates at the City Justice Center in St. Louis protested. They broke windows and chanted as people gathered on the street below to watch the protest unfold.

All photos in this series were taken by Logan Nguyen.

0 The St. Louis Fire Department came to the City Justice Center right after a fire started at the broken window on the right side of St. Louis City Justice Center. This was the night inmates protested to demand court dates.

