9 Things I wish I could have told my freshman self

As a senior in college, there’s a lot I wish I could tell my freshman self. Unfortunately, since scientists have yet to invent the time machine, my mistakes remain unfixable. Don’t get me wrong, I’m grateful for the mistakes I’ve made. They’ve helped shape me into the person I am today. But, if I had the chance, here’s some wisdom I’d pass onto my younger self.

You don’t need to have your life planned out fresh out of college.

Ah, high school, a remarkable time when society expects you to map out your life while simultaneously not allowing you to vote. Plans inevitably change. There’s no shame if you’re unsure about what you want to do.

Go to class, you bum!

There’s no point in paying thousands of dollars for college if you don’t go to class. Yes, you’d rather watch Netflix in the library or run around town doing whatever activity you planned for that day. Remember that you’re paying Webster’s tuition to learn.

Eat something other than McDonald’s and cafeteria food.

There are these magical things called vegetables: green, leafy plants that are better for your health than greasy mozzarella sticks and McChickens. You’ll thank me in a couple of years when your youthful high-metabolism sinks almost as low as your grades.

Hold on to the things that bring you joy.

In the next few years, you’re going to be the busiest you’ve ever been. No matter how much you’ve got going on, don’t push the most important things aside: family, friends, relationships, hobbies.

Mental health is not a drill.

That tiredness you’re feeling, the anxiousness that festers in your chest every morning is not normal. Mental health is not something you should ignore. Take care of yourself. The sooner you learn how to cope and recognize what sets you off, the sooner you’ll feel an inner calm.

It’s OK to switch your major.

If you’re paying for college, you might as well use the resources it gives you to learn about something you actually enjoy. It’s not the end of the world to change your mind about what you want your profession to be. Find something that you’re good at and stick to it.

Get involved.

There are some things that lectures can’t teach. You’ll learn the most important life lessons in college from the people you’ll meet. Getting involved in activities outside the classroom will connect you to people you wouldn’t have met otherwise.

Put. That. Redbull. Down.

Water is your friend. Yeah, water. You know, the very substance that keeps everything alive. Redbull contains enough sugar to power a human for a whole week. It’s not good for your body or your brain.

Have fun.

Your fondest memories aren’t going to be about the times you sat alone in a study room. Go out. Forget about the next thing you have to do. Do something stupid so you can laugh about it later (a stupid thing that’s relatively safe).

Share this post