SPICE Profiles: Peter Prohaszka

In his native country of Hungary, Peter Prohaszka ranks as the 10th best chess player. The 26-year old earned his Grandmaster in 2010, and elected to join Webster University’s chess team this year.

Prohaszka is new to the culture and background of the United States, and cited as one of his concerns prior to joining SPICE (Susan Polgar Institute for Chess Excellence) at Webster University.

“I was slightly concerned about how well I would do,” Prohaszka said. “But I feel I did alright. My GPA is close to 4.0, so I’m doing well at that part. I did not want to miss out on this opportunity. I felt I needed to overcome that. I feel like I made the right decision.”

Prohaszka, who majors in German, is in his freshman year. He was sought out by Susan Polgar through a mutual friend. Given the two are born in the same native lands, Polgar and Prohaszka were able to establish a positive rapport.

Prohaszka started out on the Gorloks’ B-Team during a previous Pan-Am, where the team came in second place. Now, he has the opportunity to join grand masters in capturing the 2018 President’s Cup. With the opportunity ahead, the goal for Prohaszka is simple.

“This is a wonderful possibility that has been created,” Prohaszka said. “The opportunity that so many grand masters can come together and get better together and fight for the university.”

