Brief: Dig Pink Night

Come out and wear pink to celebrate “Dig Pink Night” on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 6:00 p.m. as the Gorloks take on Eureka College in Grant Gymnasium. The goal for this special event is to raise breast cancer awareness and raise money through a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds from the raffle will go to the Side-Out Foundation, an organization that Webster University has partnered with for 14 years that raises money for breast cancer research.

The Side-Out Foundation was founded in 2006, when founder Rick Dunetz’s mother Gloria was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.

“We believed if we could extend the lives of those living with the most advanced stage of breast cancer, we could really make a difference for everyone living with breast cancer,” Dunetz wrote on Side-Out’s site.

The foundation generated over 14 million dollars for cancer research in its first 10 years, thanks to the support of over 100,000 student athletes.

Webster’s event is part of over 9,000 other Dig Pink events being hosted in the U.S.

