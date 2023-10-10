Succession Plan for Stroble to be Released by End of Month

The Webster University Board of Trustees intends to release the succession plan for Chancellor Beth Stroble by the end of the month, according to university officials.

The Webster Journal has learned an announcement from the board is expected in about two weeks. In the meantime, Stroble – in an exclusive interview with The Journal – has committed to opening lines of communication with faculty and students, saying she remains focused on providing the best possible experience for students in the aftermath of recent turmoil.

On Sept. 19, the Faculty Assembly announced a vote of no confidence in university leadership. Earlier that day, a student-led protest demanding more transparency and accountability took place.

“I want people at Webster to be proud of who Webster is, the long story of Webster. We’ve always been a place that provided opportunity, created access and success at the same time,” Stroble said. “We’re a community that opens doors for others and wants them to succeed. We’re good at it, and we do it in many different ways.”

In the face of controversy, Stroble says she is willing to adapt to the changing needs of the student body and faculty.

“Whatever it is that we need to do, what changes we need to make and whatever responses and leadership that’s required,” Stroble said.

Stroble was appointed to lead Webster nearly 15 years ago, beginning in 2009 as president. In 2019, she became the university’s second chancellor. She has defined diversity, equity and inclusion as part of her core principles. One of many inclusivity projects under Stroble’s guidance, the school placed all-gender restrooms throughout buildings beginning in 2016. In recent weeks, students raised several concerns, including rising executive compensation and equitable and accessible resources across programs.

“There’s still challenges around diversity, equity and inclusion. It’s up to every generation of Webster to figure out what the work is,” Stroble said. “We’ve always sort of done work arounds, and reassigning classes and doing that kind of work around particular needs. It’s right to raise the topic of how we think more inclusively about access, particularly in the fine arts.”

In past years, the university has worked with the Starkloff Disability Institute to evaluate accessibility on campus. Larger departments, such as the George Herbert Walker School of Business, implemented changes to allow for wheelchair access and more. Other buildings, such as the Visual Arts Studio have yet to see any changes.

“I just met with the people from Community Music School,” Stroble said, touching on how she expressed hopes the school would consider making the stage and surrounding areas more accessible for disabled students. “I thank the students for raising this and making it more of a topic that all of us have on our minds, because that’s how we move forward. This disability, particularly the accessibility of buildings is a natural topic for us to take on.”

During her tenure, Stroble has worked to expand the university’s global impact, as well as improve the experience for local students.

“We are grateful for all she has done and know that she is committed to supporting a process that will identify the best possible person to lead Webster University going forward. As a board, we are committed to delivering a thoughtful, inclusive process for selecting that leader,” the Board of Trustees stated in an email to staff and students on Sept. 25.

Webster University’s Board of Trustees is expected to unveil the succession plan by the end of October.

