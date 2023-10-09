Pickleball, America’s fastest-growing sport, is now at Webster

Freshman Aiden Clayburn started developing the idea for a pickleball club before he decided to come to Webster. When the university informed him that there was no pickleball league on campus, but that Clayburn could start his own, it was a big factor that convinced him to apply for admission and attend the Webster Conservatory.

“Back in Minnesota, I really fell in love with the sport, and I wanted to share my passion and love I have for pickleball with the community of Webster,” Clayburn said.

Clayburn had to complete several requirements to get the club developed and approved by university officials. He posted signage throughout the campus asking for participants. He ended up with 35 people.

“Since I came from Minnesota, I barely had friends, so there were a lot of people I had to meet when I started,” Clayburn said.

After additional meetings with advisors and pickleball members, Clayburn took the information to the Student Government Association (SGA) board, where it was approved. Final approval was given to the Webster University Pickleball Club on Sept. 12, 2023.

Pickleball is a sport played similar to badminton, tennis and ping-pong. People of all ages play the sport because of its minimal impact on the body compared to other sports.

Pickleball is near and dear to Clayburn in several ways. He discovered the sport during the pandemic when he was told to play for a class assignment during his freshman year in high school. Little did he know that the sport would ease some of the personal insecurities and health problems he was struggling with.

“I had a lot of body issues where I was eating too much and wasn’t happy with how I looked,” Clayburn said. “I found dieting and sports difficult, but pickleball was always easy on my body where I could keep going and keep pushing and still have fun.”

Preston Steward, also a Conservatory student studying acting, was so thrilled when he found out about the Pickleball Club he decided to take on the job of social media coordinator for the group.

“Being the social media person for a new club is not only a privilege but an honor, too,” Steward said. “I would love to spread awareness.”

The pickleball craze is everywhere: The sport is growing in leaps and bounds all around Webster Groves and throughout the U.S. According to the Association of Pickleball Professionals, it is the fastest-growing sport in the nation for the fifth consecutive year in a row, which means that 48.3 million people (about twice the population of Texas) played the game in the last 12 months.

The St. Louis County Library (SLCL) loans out all the equipment pickleball players need for St. Louis area residents. Anyone with a valid SLCL card can check out a kit that includes four paddles, four balls and a carrying case. The equipment can be checked out for 21 days at a time at any SLCL branch.

“Pickleball has gained popularity in recent years due to its accessibility and ease of learning,” said Jennifer McBride, a spokesperson for St. Louis County Library.

On campus, the Pickleball Club is sponsored by Gamma Pickleball, a pickleball sporting company that will send the Webster University club free paddles and balls.

“I would love for this sport to grow, and Webster be known for it,” Clayburn said. “We are currently affiliated with Dupr (pickleball rating system) as a collegiate sport. I would love for Webster to compete in these tournaments, but that is a much further down-the-road goal. I’m just focusing on getting it started.”

Although pickleball practices are scheduled around other sports in the Grant Gymnasium, Clayburn is currently speaking with Webster’s tennis facility to get more practice time.

According to Clayburn, all members must attend at least one meeting a month to remain in good standing with the club. For more information about the Webster University Pickleball Club or how to join, visit involved.webster.edu/organization/wupc

