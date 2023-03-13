Winter Gorlok Roundup

Men’s Basketball

The Gorloks had a successful season, as they finished with over a .500 winning percentage for the first time since their 2019 – 2020 season. Their record against St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) opponents was impressive as well, ending their season with ten wins and only four losses against SLIAC teams.



Senior Wynne Brown Jr. came out big for the Gorloks, en route to a 385 point season, nearly 100 points more than the next highest scorer. On top of that, Brown scored his 1000th point as a Gorlok this season.



Sophomore Karl Moore Jr. shined as well, recording 86 of the Gorloks’ 136 blocks during the season. On top of that, Moore led the team in rebounds with 266, with 114 of them being in the offensive zone



Moore, along with Jason Coleman, Markus Becton and Jermard Sykes II will lead the Gorloks into the 2023 – 2024 season starting in fall 2023.



Women’s Basketball

The Gorloks had an excellent season in Women’s Basketball, as they finished 24-4, and split the consistency going 12-2 against conference opponents throughout the season. Their win against Westminster at the SLIAC tournament on Feb. 25 secured them the SLIAC title and advanced them to the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.





Senior Julie Baudendistel led the charge for the Gorloks this season, scoring 424 points, 61 steals and playing over 27 minutes per game. On Jan. 11, Baudendistel scored her 1000th career point as a Gorlok, cementing her among the greatest to play for Webster.



Junior Bethany Lancaster put up great defensive numbers on the year, racking up 24 blocks and 206 rebounds, leading the team in both categories.



Lancaster and the Gorloks will return to the court next Fall for their 2023 – 2024 season.





Indoor Track and Field



The Gorloks are off to a hot start in Track & Field with Elijah Perez, Isabelle Llewellyn and Vanessa Jones earning SLIAC Athlete of the Week honors through the season.

Multiple personal and school records have already been broken this indoor season, including Vanessa Jones breaking her previous school record set in 2022 three times this season and bringing the 60m hurdle record to 9.20. Isabelle Llewellyn also broke the weight throw record of 13.69 meters that was previously set in 2015 by Lauren McClain three times, capping the record at 14.15 meters. Landon Garland broke Mason Steven’s 2019 pole vault record of 4 meters at the SLIAC Indoor Championship with a jump of 4.09 meters. Freshman Austin Merritt also was the first athlete to compete in the Heptathlon, setting the record at 3307 points.



Webster’s Men and Women’s Track & Field teams both placed second in SLIAC Championships with 12 Gorloks receiving All-Conference honors. Along with Elijah Perez earning SLIAC’s Track Athlete of the year award. The Gorloks will return for their outdoor season at the Big Blue Classic on March 24 at Eastern Illinois University.















