Brief: AMA panelists dive into the art of storytelling

On Friday, March 3, the St. Louis Chapter of the American Marketing Association held its annual conference at Webster University. The event took place in the auditorium of Webster’s Interdisciplinary Science Building from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The theme for this year’s conference was titled “The Art of Storytelling” which included seven speakers that talked about the main components of what it means to be a storyteller.

The conference began with an opportunity to network with professionals and other students from around the region. John Lewington, master of ceremonies and assistant dean at Maryville University, then opened the conference about storytelling.

The first speaker, Lee Anne Mathews, theater professional and speaking coach, encouraged the audience to find their story. Mathews conducted interactive activities to show that storytelling isn’t about saying a lot of words but can instead be communicated through a single word and appropriate body language.

Following Mathews was Michael McCormick, who is the chief creative director at Rogers Townsend Agency. By showing short visual ads, McCormick highlighted that if the audience is not “feeling anything,” then they won’t “do anything.”

One speaker, Founder and CEO of Human2Human LLC, Anya Covington, invited the crowd to sing lyrics from “People Need People” by Cain to demonstrate the importance of love and community. Covington followed by emphasizing the importance of knowing your own story and who you are.

The conference concluded with Mason Aid and the importance of being inclusive and knowing that you’re not always perfect at it.

To learn more about the St. Louis chapter of the American Marketing Association and their next event, visit their website at amasaintlouis.org.

