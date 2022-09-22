Hunt Gallery ‘Where Were You in ’72?’ exhibition kicks off Sept. 23

At Webster’s homecoming last year, Cecille R. Hunt Gallery Director Jeffrey Hughes reminisced about the past with Webster grad, Vintage Vinyl owner and KDHX’s Soul Selector Tom ‘Papa’ Ray. During their conversation about the decades of old, a question arose: Where were you in ‘72?

On Friday, Sept. 23 Cecille R. Hunt Gallery is opening its fall exhibition: “Where Were You in ‘72?” The exhibition is a blended curation of community artifacts and alumni artwork from the early 1970s. The collection process started with Hughes reaching out to faculty and acquaintances, asking the nominal question.

“Some people remember it very well. And almost everyone has an association,” Hughes said. “I was concerned a month ago that I was barely going to have a show. It seemed so sparse. As it went along, we had so much stuff, we had to take things out.”

As visitors walk throughout, they’ll experience paintings and drawings from students at Webster College, photos of students at the time, popular music and movie clips from the early 70s and pieces made by local artists during their career 50 years ago. Surrounding the ceiling of the exhibition will be a timeline of events happening just before, throughout and just after 1972.

“I’m sort of arguing artistically – as well as culturally – that 1970 to 1975 really shifts,” Hughes said. “All of these strides for people that were happening throughout the 60s maybe come to a culmination in the middle of the 70s . . the shift takes place on almost every level of culture.”

The opening reception for the public is 5:30-8 p.m.. Ray will make introductory remarks at 6 p.m. The exhibition will be on display in the gallery through Oct. 29.

