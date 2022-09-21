Brief: COVID vaccine no longer required for Webster students

Webster University is no longer requiring the COVID-19 vaccination for all students. This decision was announced July 29 via email from the COVID-19 Task Force.

However, the COVID-19 vaccination isn’t optional for everyone. Those students include:

“Any student that resides in a residence that is controlled by the university. That includes residential halls, on-campus apartments and off-campus apartments. The university encourages students to be vaccinated even if not in residence halls,” Patrick Giblin, director of public relations, said.

Similar protocols have been put into place at other universities as well. University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL) and Maryville University share the optional COVID-19 vaccine rule. However, Saint Louis University (SLU) still holds the COVID-19 requirement for students during the fall 2022 semester.

When asked how much of Webster’s population is vaccinated, Giblin stated that it was “more than 95%” though the university will “continue to monitor the environment and local, regional and national health guidelines,” Giblin said.

