‘Dear Webster’ hosts sit-in at University Center following protest

By
Kate McCracken
-
0
30

Organizers of the sit-in had a petition to start a student union, which gained 43 signatures.

On Nov. 30, Webster students gathered in the University Center (UC) to sit-in and protest in various ways. Students were able to show custom hand-made posters, play instruments, read their poetry, and voice their perspectives about current student issues.

The event was subsequent to the student-led campus walkout, which took place on Nov. 16. Students brought signs and marched to the front of Webster Hall to demand transparency from the University regarding commuter points, HEERF money, and Adobe access on personal student devices.

Keshon Duke signs a petition to form a student union as organizer Kieron Kessler leads the sit-in. Kessler said 43 people signed the petition. Photo by Cas Waigand.

Two weeks later, some of those same students participated in another student-led protest in the UC. The organizers presented a petition to start a student union, which received 43 signatures.

A poster outlining the schedule was shared on the Facebook page “Dear Webster,” which was created to function alongside the campaign of protests. The page states their goal is to “hold Webster accountable for their misuse of funds and advocate for student benefits.”

The protest went from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Organizer Kieron Kessler said students dropped in to participate throughout the entire day.

Share this post

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Lifestyle Editor | + posts

Kate McCracken (she/her) is the lifestyle editor for the Journal. She is a double major in Philosophy and History, minoring in Professional Writing. She has always loved to write and create stories, and she wrote her first book at age 10. Aside from writing, Kate also enjoys photography, environmental/animal activism, paranormal investigation and oneirology, the study of dreams.

Related Posts

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR