‘Dear Webster’ hosts sit-in at University Center following protest

On Nov. 30, Webster students gathered in the University Center (UC) to sit-in and protest in various ways. Students were able to show custom hand-made posters, play instruments, read their poetry, and voice their perspectives about current student issues.

The event was subsequent to the student-led campus walkout, which took place on Nov. 16. Students brought signs and marched to the front of Webster Hall to demand transparency from the University regarding commuter points, HEERF money, and Adobe access on personal student devices.

Two weeks later, some of those same students participated in another student-led protest in the UC. The organizers presented a petition to start a student union, which received 43 signatures.

A poster outlining the schedule was shared on the Facebook page “Dear Webster,” which was created to function alongside the campaign of protests. The page states their goal is to “hold Webster accountable for their misuse of funds and advocate for student benefits.”

The protest went from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Organizer Kieron Kessler said students dropped in to participate throughout the entire day.

