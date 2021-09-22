Webster receives highest-ever score on US News and World Report

Webster University was ranked No. 16 out of 157 in the 2022 Regional University-Midwest list for the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Rankings.

Despite the past year being full of articles about colleges’ dropping enrollment and engagement, Webster University has secured its highest score ever in the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Rankings.

Webster has been ranked No. 16 out of 157 on the 2022 Regional University-Midwest list, receiving its highest score of 75 on a scale of zero to 100.

“Webster showed significant improvement in several categories that impacted the score,” said Webster’s director of public relations, Patrick Giblin. “For example, the average amount of financial aid that undergraduates receive increased by more than $3,000 in the past year, and that figure accounts for 10% of the overall score.”

Other improvements at Webster that accounted for the two-point boost in overall score were a closing graduation rate between Pell recipients and non-Pell recipients, less debt for graduates, increase in faculty compensation and various others.

Giblin said that while making a new record, the university also kept its record high scores in other areas from last year. Webster’s peer rating, which accounts for 30% of the overall score, remained at its record high, which was achieved last year.

“These are measurements of Webster’s continued investment in students,” Giblin said. “This all contributes to Webster’s ability to meet students’ needs and contribute to their academic success.”

While technically dropping one spot in ranking due to a four-way tie for 12, Webster also secured the No. 7 spot for best colleges for veterans. Webster’s ranking for Ethnic Diversity was No. 46 in the Midwest, as the university’s ethnic diversity rose 3% in the past year.

“Webster’s strong showing on the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges list reflects the collective impact of innovations led by dedicated faculty, staff and students,” Webster Chancellor Elizabeth Stroble said. “It documents and highlights for prospective students, families and donors our continued improvement on measures that matter — the diverse nature of the talented students we serve, the resources we make available to them and the success Webster students achieve.”

