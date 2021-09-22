HEERF III funds available for students

Students should apply by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 10.

On Sept. 13, Webster University released an email detailing the news about the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF III) for students.

The money received is considered an emergency grant and will not need to be repaid. The email stated that students who were in need of financial assistance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic should apply online through their Connections account. The Connections homepage has the link to the application.

The deadline for applying is Oct. 10 at 11:59 pm. This is only for eligible students and the funds will be distributed based on financial need. Eligibility decisions will be made by Oct. 18 and students can expect to hear from the university in the following weeks.

