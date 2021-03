In 2020, Daisha Reece became the first female track athlete at Webster to qualify for the NCAA Indoor Track Nationals. Reece explained how she felt added pressure being a Black student-athlete. “I felt responsible,” Reece said. “Everything I did someone would see and associate or relate it to something bigger than me, whether it be my school or my community. When they see me do good it’s an accomplishment, but when I mess up it can speak for everyone that I represent.”