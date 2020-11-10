You should get your red dresses ready

This woman, this Amy Coney Barrett; she’s a disgrace hiding behind shadows. When asked questions about her views, she remained quiet. The proceedings for her nomination were a joke.

When I look back at the death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg, I mourned. This woman is responsible for many movements that help women still to this day. I sat in class and listened to one of my classmates go on about "the notorious ACB buttons and merchandise released by the Republican Party." Yes, the fact those exist makes me sick too. Moving on.

I go on YouTube for my symphonic metal music and I find right-wing propaganda about how “the Dems harass Barrett for not answering questions.” No, dear, she can decline, however, that doesn’t help her case. The whole purpose of the process is to show the government who you are.

Several of my female friends are terrified this woman will overturn a lot of the progress made. She’s anti-abortion and has nine kids. Barrett was friends with this guy in charge of a radical cult resembling something out of The Handmaid’s Tale. This, yes this, scares me. She doesn’t want people to be properly cared for. What’s to stop her from forcing abortion out? What stops them from making us into Ireland? They just recently gained the right to have abortions.

Oh yes. She’s a woman, but she’s not the kind I will ever look up to. The Supreme Court was stacked with people by those who may not truly understand what they do. Come on people. St. Louis had a working woman’s hospital when prostitution was legalized. Why did they do this? To track sexually transmitted diseases and give these women and any other woman care. Not everyone who went in was a prostitute, some had other professions. No medical care down to the point women die giving birth? The United States is now the most dangerous place in first-world countries to give birth. Let that sink in.

The whole preceding of her confirmation left a sour taste in my mouth. Recall Merrick Garland? How that man was never given a chance because the court had to be stacked with conservatives? I think back to something a wise conservative told me, “I might like a lot of what these people would push through the courts, but the courts are always meant to be balanced. Stacking them isn’t what is supposed to happen.” His words resonate in my mind as he’ll be alive to watch this mess unfold.

Get out your red dresses my female friends of childbearing age. Because this world, our world, my generation, will inherit the mess the stodgy old people have made for us.

