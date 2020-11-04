From student to chief of staff: Webster alumna’s journey in the Missouri state Capitol

When Megan Price met Missouri State Senator Jill Schupp back in 2017, she was a “total fangirl.” Now, she serves as Schupp’s chief of staff and works in the Missouri state capitol.

Price connected with Schupp during her junior year at Webster. Schupp had organized a conference to discuss how to run for office, help campaigns, and become better advocates.

“I told [Schupp] that this [conference] is important to me and that I’d love to help,” Price said.

After that conference, Schupp invited Price to join her re-election campaign. Price accepted without hesitation.

In January of 2018, College Democrats hosted a day of action to save the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy. Price, who was the club’s president, invited Schupp to attend.

“[Schupp] has always placed importance on engaging young people and investing in upcoming leaders in our generation,” Price said.

In the Fall of 2018, Gwyneth Williams, professor of political science at Webster, had Price speak to her Intro to American Politics and Careers in Political Science classes.

“[Price] was very impressive in both of those circumstances to encourage students and talk about how she got involved [in politics],” Williams said.

Williams had Price as a student during her time at Webster.

“[Price] is dedicated to politics and her side of the issue,” Williams said. “But, she does it in a way that is engaging and makes people want to work with her.”

Following Schupp’s re-election to the Missouri State Senate, Price transferred onto Schupp’s legislative team.

Price, who majored in economics, applies skills learned at Webster in her policy-making and assisting Schupp in accomplishing her legislative priorities.

“Economics was a good tie in of having some business knowledge and skills and a deeper understanding of economic policy,” Price said.

As Chief of Staff, Price conducts policy research to help Schupp craft her legislation. She analyzes what a bill does, bill enforcement, and funding.

This year Schupp sponsored the “Justice for Survivors Act”, which provides more resources for sexual assault victims. The bill established a statewide telehealth network for forensic examinations. Now, rape kits and medical consultations are more accessible to all Missourians.

Price also helped craft legislation that ensures mental health coverage for mothers experiencing postpartum depression. Governor Mike Parson signed the bill into law this year.

“I’ve gotten to work on such incredible, meaningful issues with Jill [Schupp],” Price said. “It is an honor; I always feel fulfilled.”

Schupp, who ran for Missouri’s Second Congressional District this November, is grateful for the skills Price brings to her team.

“Megan Price is a smart and competent professional of the highest integrity,” Schupp said. “[Price] exemplifies the very best in the next generation of leaders and gives me confidence in our future.”

