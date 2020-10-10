Webster announces death of Beijing Language and Cultural University representative

On Oct. 7, police informed Webster University of Qiang “David” Liu’s death.

This morning, Webster University’s Chancellor and President released a statement on the death of Qiang “David” Liu. Liu worked as a representative at the Confucius Institute’s Beijing Language and Cultural University.

According to a report from the St. Louis Post Dispatch, Liu also served as an ex officio member at the Confucius Institute’s board. The report also noted Liu died after a police search of his home. However, the report did not include the cause of Liu’s death.

Police were searching Liu’s home during a child pornography investigation. Webster University’s statement added that the university does not believe the investigation or Liu’s death is connected to the university in any way.

Webster University’s statement read:

To the Webster University community:

Friday evening, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Liu’s death happened following a police search of his apartment as part of a child pornography investigation. The University has no evidence or reason to believe that the reported investigation or Mr. Liu’s death relates in any way to the Confucius Institute at Webster University or, more generally, to the University. Nevertheless, Webster University will conduct an investigation to determine whether there is any evidence of harm to any member of the University community relating to this matter. Webster University is saddened by the news of Mr. Liu’s death as well as Friday evening’s press report regarding Mr. Liu. We will, however, remain focused on supporting members of the University community as this matter develops. Elizabeth (Beth) J. Stroble Chancellor Julian Z. Schuster President We write in response to press reports regarding the death of Qiang (David) Liu, who served as a representative of the Beijing Language and Cultural University at the Confucius Institute at Webster University since January of 2019. Police informed the University on Wednesday, Oct. 7, of Liu’s death.

This is a developing situation. The Journal will continue to update the community as new information becomes available.

