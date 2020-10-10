What does feminism look like to you? Feminism looks like the Sisters of Loretto for…
Webster announces death of Beijing Language and Cultural University representative
On Oct. 7, police informed Webster University of Qiang “David” Liu’s death.
This morning, Webster University’s Chancellor and President released a statement on the death of Qiang “David” Liu. Liu worked as a representative at the Confucius Institute’s Beijing Language and Cultural University.
According to a report from the St. Louis Post Dispatch, Liu also served as an ex officio member at the Confucius Institute’s board. The report also noted Liu died after a police search of his home. However, the report did not include the cause of Liu’s death.
Police were searching Liu’s home during a child pornography investigation. Webster University’s statement added that the university does not believe the investigation or Liu’s death is connected to the university in any way.
Webster University’s statement read:
This is a developing situation. The Journal will continue to update the community as new information becomes available.